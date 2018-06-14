AFC Fylde pre-season schedule pleases boss Dave Challinor

Manager Dave Challinor is relishing AFC Fylde’s opening pre-season fixture at home to Preston on Saturday, July 14.

Challinor said: “It will be great to start our pre-season programme with a big game.

"The pre-season games are never easy because the lads will have endured an intense few weeks leading up to the game.

“It’s a chance to put into practice what we have worked on in training and it’s the first step to getting match fit. There is a balance in pre-season between getting prepared and wanting to get into a winning habit. The results make absolutely no difference come August.

“Primarily I want everyone fighting fit but if along the way you can win games, then great.

“I won’t read too much into results but I wouldn’t want to go through the summer getting hammered every game!

“If we were to play a top end Championship club like Preston in the FA Cup they would be massive favourites. However in pre-season they will have their own agenda regarding what they get out of the game. They have players of real quality and the demands on fitness are far greater at that level.

“We need to use the games to work out our strongest XI, but ultimately we need to get 20 players ready.”