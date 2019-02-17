AFC Fylde’s Hardy makes FC Halifax Town loan move

AFC Fylde winger James Hardy has left Mill Farm temporarily after clinching a month-long loan move to FC Halifax Town.

Hardy, who has been with the Coasters since his release from Manchester City in 2015, has been out of action for more than four months with a hernia problem.

He featured for the first time again on Tuesday night against Ramsbottom United, where he played his part in the side’s 4-1 FA Trophy replay victory.

Hardy has netted on one occasion this year in his 13 appearances with the goal coming during August’s 4-0 win against Dover Athletic.

A club statement said: “The club wishes James all the best in his loan spell and hope he continues well with his path back from injury.”

Hardy was named on the bench for the Shaymen’s National League match with Aldershot Town on Saturday.

He came on just before the hour but the game eventually ended goalless.

The draw leaves Halifax two points clear of the drop zone and Aldershot third-bottom.