AFC Fylde’s star man stays a Coaster

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor wants star striker Danny Rowe to get back to what he does best– scoring goals – after he remained at Mill Farm once the EFL’s transfer deadline had passed.

Rowe, 26, is still a Coaster despite six-figure bids from League Two club Cheltenham Town.

Danny Rowe scores the winner on the opening day for AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

The striker netted in Fylde’s opening-day 2-1 win over Bromley, and after Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Wrexham, Challinor wants the striker to get back among the goals when they head to Havant and Waterlooville in Hampshire for the first time tomorrow.

Challinor was clearly chuffed to have the hitman still at his disposal.

He told The Gazette: “Danny trained with us on Thursday. As far as I am concerned he will be with us, which is great news because now the speculation is out of the way and he can concentrate on what he needs to do – get his head down.

“It is always difficult when you are in a situation with speculation and bids. It is only human to be distracted but now the window is closed it is back to business and doing what he does best, which is scoring goals.”

That is good news in his forward pack but Challinor has been hit by injuries to two key defenders.

Captain Lewis Montrose and now Jordan Tunicliffe are both out of action.

But Challinor revealed there is good news regarding Tunnicliffe, who was forced off early in Tuesday’s game with a calf injury which was initially feared to be serious.

Yet Challinor has not ruled out adding to his ranks as the transfer window does not apply to the National League.

He added: “Jordan came off after 15 minutes and we thought he had torn his calf, but it is only a tweak so he will be back in a couple of weeks.

“But as daft as it sounds it is good news because it is not a serious one.

“With him and Lewis being out as well, we are looking at replacements in the short term.

“We will see how we are, make decisions and then go forward because those two were important players for us last year.

“We are a bit short but it is about bringing the right players in. We are not just going to bring players in for the sake of it.

“They need to be ones that will help us moving forward but we will potentially pad it out with a body.

“Some we have already had a look at we could potentially revisit next week.”

Elsewhere, both of Blackpool’s Hallmark Security League clubs go into the second Saturday of the season unbeaten, having followed an opening day draw with a midweek win.

Squires Gate are away to premier division rivals West Didsbury and Chorley in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup, while AFC Blackpool are at home to Atherton LR in division one north.