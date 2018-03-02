AFC Fylde’s Torquay trip is postponed

AFC Fylde’s match at Torquay United has been postponed following a Friday morning pitch inspection at Plainmoor.

The match had been in doubt following the week’s cold weather and a decision was made after an 8.30am inspection.

A Torquay statement read: “The South West suffered heavy snowfall on Thursday, and it has made travel a near impossibility for home and away fans, as well as travelling teams.

“Due to the current travel conditions the club is closed today.

“We hope that everyone has remained safe during this time, and look forward to welcoming everyone back to Plainmoor soon.

“The rearranged date will be announced as soon as possible. All tickets purchased for the original fixture will be valid for the rearranged date.

“Refunds will be processed by reception on Monday (01803 328666) during normal office hours.”

Dave Challinor’s Coasters players are next due in action against Aldershot Town at Mill Farm next Saturday.