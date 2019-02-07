AFC Fylde sign attacker Lewis Walters and prepare to land another striker

Forward Lewis Walters has signed for AFC Fylde, who expect to confirm the arrival of another attacker on Friday.

The 23-year-old has linked up with the Coasters on non-contract terms for the rest of the season following a successful trial.

The Yorkshireman came through the youth ranks at Leeds United, signing for Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2016.

He became a regular in the Forest Under-23 side before spending last season on loan at Barrow, where he made 23 appearances and played in the 3-1 defeat by Fylde in April.

After trials with Carlisle United last summer, he joined Guiseley of National League North in September and made 11 league appearances. He also played for the West Yorkshire club against Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup in December.

After his month's trial at Mill Farm, Walters said: "The lads were all welcoming, which obviously helps. The training sessions are very good, the intensity is very high and Chally likes hard workers. Considering I’m a hard worker, it’s been rewarding.”

Walters will wear the number 29 and comes into contention for Saturday's visit to Maidstone United.

Fylde are set to complete the signing of a Football League striker on Friday.

Fylde's home National League fixture against Havant and Waterlooville has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 19 (7.45pm).

Originally scheduled for next Tuesday, the game has been moved back seven days as Fylde must first replay their FA Trophy third round tie against Ramsbottom United after this week's 5-5 draw.