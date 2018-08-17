AFC Fylde sign midfielder Kellermann

AFC Fylde have signed central midfielder Jim Kellermann on a season-long loan from Scottish Premier League side St Mirren.

The 23-year-old moved north of the border in May, having spent the last two seasons with Fylde’s National League rivals Aldershot.

Kellermann, who started his career at Wolves, scored seven goals in 38 appearances last season, when he helped the Shots to reach the play-offs for the second successive year.

He said of his latest move: “I’ve never played at Mill Farm. Luckily I missed their 7-1 win against Aldershot last season but I was here and the facilities really stood out.

“Once I knew that they were interested I knew it was somewhere I would like to play football.”

“I have had two years at this level and still think I have more to offer. I would like to add to the seven goals I scored last season and help AFC Fylde push for promotion.

“I’m a box to box midfielder and I’d regard myself as an attacking threat.

“Featuring in the play-offs for Aldershot was brilliant. Unfortunately both times we fell short but it was a brilliant experience.”

Kellermann could feature against Dover Athletic tomorrow provided the deal is granted international clearance.