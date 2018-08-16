AFC Fylde switch a good move for Danny Philliskirk

Danny Philliskirk has made quickly made himself at home at AFC Fylde and feels the club is a perfect fit for his style.

Released after two seasons at Blackpool, the 27-year-old attacking midfielder has settled a few miles inland, starting all four National League matches to date for the unbeaten Coasters.

Phillikskirk said: “As an attacker it’s always great to be playing in a very attacking side.

“There are some good footballers in the group who are capable of playing in higher divisions, and hopefully we will all get the chance to do that with AFC Fylde.”

A youth player at Chelsea, Philliskirk enjoyed his most fruitful spell with hometown club Oldham but hopes to fulfil his ambitions at Mill Farm.

He added: “It’s always nice to play and hopefully it will continue to be the case. I’m feeling fit and enjoying myself. We have also picked up a few good results, so hopefully we can continue to do so.”

All that is missing is his first Fylde goal. “The main objective for me is to work hard and enjoy my football. When I can do this, I feel I’m at my best,” he added.

“Obviously I’d like to chip in with some goals and assists, but as long as the team is doing well and I’m playing a part I’m happy.”