AFC Fylde v Solihull Moors preview: Plenty more to come from Coasters vows Dave Challinor

Dave Challinor believes there is more to come from his AFC Fylde side despite the Coasters enjoying an unbeaten start to the season

READ MORE: Havant and Waterlooville 1 AFC Fylde 1

Fylde’s 1-1 draw at Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday took their record to five points from their opening three games, leaving them in seventh place in the National League table ahead of tonight’s home clash with Solihull Moors.

With two home games in the next five days, Challinor says his side will be looking to build on their solid start to the campaign.

“In the main I’ve been pleased,” he told The Gazette.

“It’s funny the way things work. We could have easily been sat with more points having won at Wrexham, yet we could have lost on Saturday. We could have been a point better off but have a loss on the board.

“But I’m happy with where we are and I think we will get better.

“It’s pleasing to know there is more to come from this side, while we are unbeaten on five points from three games.

“We’ve now got two home games to improve on that.”

Tonight’s opponents have won all three league games to date.

Challinor confirmed the Coasters will again be without the injured Lewis Montrose and Jordan Tunnicliffe but remains confident of a positive result at Mill Farm.

“It’s going to be a tough test because it’s a team with a 100 per cent record,” he added.

“They’re going to be coming here looking to protect that and will want to keep picking up points after the struggles they had last season.

“It’s a different test for us and we’re back at home. But we’ll be looking to improve on Saturday and pick up a result.”

Fylde maintained their unbeaten start with a nervy 1-1 draw on Saturday in a game Challinor admits they were lucky to draw.

“We weren’t great,” he said. “I knew it was going to be a tough test for us because they’re a very physical, direct team. But we definitely got away with it a little bit.

“We did okay in the first half and obviously got in front but we just made too many bad decisions in possession.

“I don’t see us playing as poorly again and getting anything from a game. But take nothing away from them, they deserved to win.”