AFC Fylde youngster should back himself to shine

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor believes Serhat Tasdemir needs to have more faith in his ability.

Tasdemir was named the club’s young player of the year by Challinor last season after making the breakthrough and reportedly attracting the attention of Leicester City and Stoke City.

However, so far this season, the teenager has found it difficult to put together a run of regular starts.

He finds himself up against players including Joe Cardle, Danny Philliskirk and Gime Toure in a bid to support Coasters striker Danny Rowe.

He came off the bench against Maidenhead United last weekend and scored in the Coasters’ 6-0 win before being introduced during the midweek defeat of Gateshead at Mill Farm.

With Leyton Orient visiting the Fylde coast this afternoon, Challinor has reiterated his belief in the teenager’s ability but wants him to learn the lessons from previous performances.

He said: “When Tas came on in games last season he really affected them as an impact substitute.

“In games he has started this season he has looked like a teenager at times.

“We have chatted to him about his mentality when he starts games.

“The easiest thing to do is always to pass backwards or sideways, but to get to the level he can he has to back himself.

“He maybe needed that goal at the weekend.

“He snatched at a couple of opportunities on Tuesday but he has a really bright future and we know what he can give us potentially.”