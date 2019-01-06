Bromley 3 AFC Fylde 2: Nightmare injury on debut for attacker Mason Bloomfield

Mason Bloomfield’s highly promising Fylde debut was cut short by injury as their five-game unbeaten run was halted by two-goal JJ Hooper’s late winner in south London.

Attacker Bloomfield made an impact off the bench for Fylde, having joined the previous day from Norwich on loan for the rest of the season, but suffered a compound fracture to the forearm.

Fylde were forced into one change to their starting line-up as Andy Bond was recalled in place of midfielder Ryan Croasdale, who had not shaken off a knock picked up in the New Year’s Day draw with Barrow. Club captain Lewis Montrose was also on the bench after an injury setback.

The Coasters made the brighter start as Nick Haughton’s back-heel launched a flowing move which resulted in a corner.

Arthur Gnahoua drilled this low into the area and Danny Rowe nipped in front of the Bromley defence to open the scoring from close range after just nine minutes, a 19th strike of the season for the Vanarama National League’s top scorer.

Bromley almost drew level within three minutes, when Gnahoua was too casual in his own box and Richard Brindley forced keeper Jay Lynch into a close-range save with his legs.

Fylde remained on top but conceded an equaliser from a corner on 25 minutes, when skipper Jack Holland shot powerfully through the crowd and Hooper got the final touch to deflect the ball past Lynch.

The turnaround was complete two minutes later, when Jordan Tunnicliffe’s late lunge on George Porter was punished with a penalty, which Frankie Sutherland powered into the bottom corner.

Bromley had a massive chance to increase their lead before half-time but the unmarked Porter volleyed wide at the back post.

Fylde boss Dave Challinor switched to a more familiar 4-3-3 formation for the second half with a double substitution, introducing Bloomfield and Montrose.

The 22-year-old Bloomfield, who spent the first half of the season at Hamilton Academical and scored three times in nine appearances, gave Fylde extra options after fellow loanees Jim Kellermann and Danny Williams returned to their parent clubs.

The first opening of the second half fell to the hosts, though Porter was flagged offside as he volleyed over following Frankie Raymond’s neat chip.

Bloomfield soon started to cause problems and he set up the 58th-minute equaliser for Gnahoua, who thundered home his second Fylde goal from close range.

Keeper Lynch held Sutherland’s stinging effort as Bromley countered quickly after Bloomfield went down awkwardly in the box.

After a lengthy stoppage the debutant was stretchered off, crucially reducing Fylde to 10 men as they had already used their third substitution due to Luke Burke’s injury on the hour.

And Hooper compounded Fylde’s misery on 81 minutes, latching on to Raymond’s pass to tuck the ball past Lynch.

The Coasters quickly had a chance to equalise when substitute Arlen Birch’s cross forced a corner, from which the unmarked Tom Brewitt’s header looped over.

Bloomfield’s injury resulted in 13 minutes of added time, for which Bromley were able to bring on three pairs of fresh legs.

Lynch pulled off the save of the game in the seventh minute of stoppage time from Porter’s spectacular half-volley.

Fylde had one last opportunity to equalise when Birch and Rowe linked up well to release Haughton, though Bromley recovered well to snuff out the chance.

Challinor's side had played well but drop a place to fifth, below Solihull Moors, while this was a third successive win for mid-table Bromley.

Fylde: Lynch, Burke (Birch 61), Byrne, Tunnicliffe (Bloomfield 45), Brewitt, Francis-Angol, Bond (Montrose 45), Philliskirk, Gnahoua, Haughton, Rowe.

Bromley: Gregory, Sutherland, Holland, Raymond, Mekki (Bugiel 88), Okoye (Goodman 90), Portee, Wood, Brindles, Coulson (Hines 88), Hooper

Attendance: 1,102