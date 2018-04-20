Challinor: A win over Solihull would mean everything to Fylde

One thing and one thing only matters for Dave Challinor’s play-off challengers AFC Fylde this week and that’s three points.

The Coasters head into tomorrow’s final home game against Solihull Moors knowing a win will go a long way to clinching a top-seven spot in their first National League season .

However, it is likely to go down to the last day of the season, whn Fylde travel to face a Wrexham side who are currently eighth, just two points adrift of Challinor’s men.

Challinor told The Gazette: “It would be massive to get three points ahead of the Wrexham game next week.

“At this time of the season, three points are everything. When you look at the difference between one and three points, it’s huge.

“So three points would be brilliant. You want to try to win every game and we’re no different, but if you can’t the next best thing is not to lose. That’s what we’ll be trying to do.

“The perfect scenario for us is taking care of our own business first and foremost, winning on Saturday and then fingers crossed you come back in at 5pm and results have gone your way.

“But ultimately you can’t affect that – we can only affect what we do. We will be doing everything we can to try to win.”

Fylde can take confidence from the reverse game against Solihull back in October, which they won 4-0.

But the Moors have turned it around since then, climbing out of the relegation zone on the back of just one defeat in 11 and last weekend’s 3-1 win over Guiseley has virtually secured their safety.

Challinor recalled: “That 4-0 win just showed how quickly games can change.

“There was not a great deal going on in the game but then all of a sudden we found ourselves 2-0 up, with two goals on the stroke of half-time.

“Those goals changed the game and knocked the stuffing out of them.

“Second half we were good value and got a couple more.

“But that was at a point when they were struggling (last October) and since then they’ve changed an awful lot, bringing in lots of players who are making them far more solid. They now look safe.

“They’ve had a really good turnaround, having invested some money and strengthened their squad to get them out of the predicament they were in.

“I expect a really tough game but we’re in good nick ourselves and ultimately we have no bigger motivation. We have everything to play for.

“So we’re looking forward to it. Our record at home has been good.

“We know nothing is a given, so we know we have to play well.

“ If we can’t play well, we have to work unbelievably hard and find a way to get three points.”

One player Fylde will probably have to cope without this weekend is midfielder Sam Finley, who also missed last weekend’s defeat at Maidstone through illness.

“We’ll have to see how Sam is,” Challinor added. “He’s got shingles, so he’s obviously a doubt for the weekend.

“He’s not been in this week and it’s one of those illnesses where we don’t know how long it’ll be. He just feels very run down and lacking in energy, so we’re just going to have to play it day by day.

“I don’t envisage him being available this weekend but we’ll give him every chance.

“If he’s not, you cross your fingers and hope he’ll be available for the following week, but it’s not something I can give a definitive answer on.”