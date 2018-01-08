Challinor: AFC Fylde battled for Bromley victory

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor was happy enough after his side claimed three points at Bromley on Saturday.

Jack Muldoon’s goal gave the Coasters a 1-0 win and made it a hat-trick of league victories in the process.

“We took one chance in the first half and we could have scored more but it was a decent performance,” Challinor said.

“We caused our own problems in the second half but they went more direct and we were backs to the wall.

“We found it difficult to get out but if you want to keep clean sheets and win games then sometimes you have to put your body on the line, defend well and get that little bit of luck.

“I think we saw all three of those factors and thankfully we came away with the points.

“We didn’t look after the ball very well in the second half and if we hadn’t got the result then I would have been disappointed with that. We got stuck in a defensive mindset but they have done it very well and earned their win.

“The two new boys (Callum Chettle and Sam Stubbs) are really good additions and I can’t wait to start working with them. They have come into a team on a good run of form and I’m sure they will fit in with the group well.

“It is a huge month for us and we have got two of our toughest away trips out of the way. We now have four home games on the spin but there will be no complacency from ourselves.”