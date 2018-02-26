Challinor: AFC Fylde victory was a deserved one

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor believed his side fully deserved their 3-1 win against Dover Athletic on Saturday.

After trailing at Mill Farm, the Coasters levelled through Danny Rowe before substitutes Serhat Tasmedir and James Hardy earned them victory.

“We didn’t deserve to go behind,” Challinor said.

“I thought we played well in the first half without ever creating any real chances.

“We were comfortable and then they score with their only real chance after the break. We miss a tackle and it breaks nicely for them to finish it.

“We didn’t panic and continued to do what I thought would eventually bring us joy and it deservedly did in the last 20 minutes.

“Some people have maybe asked questions of us over the last two games but Saturday was back to what we do best.

“We were brave in possession, brought the ball out from the back and I’m really pleased with a massive three points that puts us back where we want to be.

“It looks great as a manager when you bring players on and they score, if only it happened like that all the time!”