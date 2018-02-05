Challinor bemoans AFC Fylde draw

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor was left to rue his side’s 2-2 draw against Eastleigh.

The Coasters twice found themselves behind at Mill Farm but Zaine Francis-Angol and Henry Jones struck to earn a point.

“Going into the last five minutes 2-1 down, a point potentially looks like a good result, but on the balance of the game, it’s two points dropped,” Challinor said.

“We started slowly and for the first 20 minutes we were like a rabbit in the headlights. We didn’t look comfortable and the lads didn’t back themselves to do what I had asked.

“Their goal gave us a kick up the backside and second half it was one-way traffic and we got ourselves level.

“We were on the front foot and then we give a horrific goal away. We created numerous chances and on another day it could have been 6-2.

“It was reminiscent of our performances earlier in the season where we were playing well and doing more than enough to win games but not getting the right result.

“Once we got going and started to play, we looked a very good team. We more than deserved a point but it should have been three.”