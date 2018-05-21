Challinor confident of keeping players at Fylde

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says he doesn’t expect to lose any of his under-contract players this summer.

With the Coasters enjoying an impressive debut season in the National League, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see clubs higher up the pyramid taking a look at some of their players.

Star striker Danny Rowe is one likely to attract interest, having bagged 28 goals this season.

Rowe is one of seven contracted players and Challinor is keen to build his squad for next season as soon as possible.

But asked if he expects any bids for his players, Challinor told The Gazette: “I’m not too sure but there’s been no interest so far.

“I don’t envisage us being in a position where we’d have to sell players who are contracted or lose players we’ve had.

“You’d hope that players have options because a lot of them have had good seasons.

“And if they’re not going to be here, then hopefully they’ve given themselves a good opportunity for other clubs to come and grab them straight away.

“You go into this part of the season knowing you may potentially lose some, certainly those who are out of contract.

“But as for the ones we have in contract, we have a pretty good starting point from where we’re at. We have seven in contract and five of those have pretty much played the most games over the course of the season.

“So we just need to retain what we decide we need, then add to that as best as we can.”

Challinor has admitted Fylde are likely to be busy when it comes to recruitment this summer, with another high turnover of players expected.

But the Coasters boss anticipates fierce competition for the names on his transfer wish list.

He added: “Recruitment is something that is pretty much a constant throughout the course of a season.

“But you get to this point and people do their retained and released lists.

“And there are some surprises on there who you maybe thought wouldn’t be options.

“But ultimately we’re fishing in a certain pool of players that fit in with our wage structure, our budget and also fit the profile of what we’re looking for in individuals.

“That’s been a process that happens over the course of the season, but now is the time when you can potentially speak to people and try to get something sorted to get bodies in the building.”