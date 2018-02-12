Challinor pleased to see Fylde keep control in Gateshead

Dave Challinor was pleased with the way his AFC Fylde side controlled the game at Gateshead on Saturday but felt they could have won even more convincingly.

The Coasters boss said of the 2-1 victory which lifted his side back into the National League play-off zone: “It was a really good first half performance and we could have easily been further ahead. We should have probably scored twice before we even got the opener.

“It was pleasing to go in at the break two goals ahead and we didn’t want to take our foot off the gas.

“We knew we could cause them problems by getting into certain areas and that proved to be the case.

“I had hoped to get a bit more from the possession we had in the second half but I thought we managed the game really well.

“I didn’t feel under pressure at any point but I think we were a little safe at times in the second half.

“We had them at arm’s length all afternoon and the only frustration was conceding with the last kick of the game.

“However, that was the only slight disappointment on what was a very good day for us.”