Challinor's challenge in increase AFC Fylde fanbase

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor insists home support will once again be key as the Coasters prepare for the new National League season.

Attendances averaged over 1,800 last season as the Coasters enjoyed a fine debut campaign in the top tier of English football, finishing seventh and qualifying for the play-offs.

Fylde’s aim for the Football League by 2022 has been well-documented but Challinor admitted that a continued increase in attendances is also part of the plan.

Challinor said: “Part of our plan is to increase season ticket sales year on year.

“We have had a solid 1,500 home fans at games during our two years at Mill Farm and we want that to continue to grow.

“Away followings may not be as high next season, with Chester, Tranmere Rovers and Macclesfield Town moving out of the division.

“All three of those clubs were well supported when they visited us, so we could really make home advantage pay this season.

“From my perspective, it’s my job to make sure our team puts in performances that people want to come and watch. Season ticket money coming in before the season is massively important for clubs’ budgets.

“The financial side is obviously important but the main factor for us here is growing the fanbase. More people buying a season ticket and committing to coming to every game, week in, week out, can only help us create an atmosphere, which is getting better all the time.

“Our home record last season was right up there with the best, though our away record was less so.

“That’s probably not solely down to crowd or home advantage but it certainly plays a big part.”

The club has sold 150 season tickets since they were released a week ago and looks set to top last season’s total.

Season tickets are available at ‘Early Bird’ discount prices until Saturday, July 7.

Seating tickets purchased up to that date are priced £240 for adults (£20 off) and £120 for juniors (£10 off), while standing tickets are priced £210 for adults (£20 off).

Junior season tickets for standing are priced at £10.

The ‘Early Bird’ price for a standing season ticket works out at £9.13 per match.