Challinor: So tough to compete for transfer targets at AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor admits money talks as his preparations continue for the club’s second National League season.

Several of Fylde’s early transfer targets have been attracted away by Football League clubs and the Coasters face competition for others from National League rivals.

Challinor admits his club lacks the financial clout of newly-promoted Salford City and relegated Barnet and Chesterfield, though the Coasters boss hopes the club’s success will tempt some top targets.

Challinor said: “It’s slow, it’s hard work and it’s frustrating. We are in a situation where a lots of team are after the same players. However, I am confident we will get players who will improve the squad from last season.

“Hopefully over the next couple of weeks we should see a few new faces through the door. I don’t want to become desperate because it’s about getting the right players rather than signings for the sake of it.

“An awful lot of players we have been interested in from our division have moved up into the League, but there are still players out there.

“Football League clubs are an attractive proposition and money is always a big contributing factor. We aren’t going to break our structure and we are realistic as to where we are at.

“Certain teams at our level have three times the budget we have but we aren’t going to get the violins out. It’s a challenge that will test us and one we will learn from.

“The players are out there and I have confidence in our ability to spot them.

“The wages at some clubs at this level are significantly higher than others. Further down the pyramid it may be £50 here or there but now it’s significantly higher.

“I can’t have too much say on that side. I just have to try to sell the package and the club to players. People have to see that we will give them a platform to perform and to put themselves in the shop window.

“The type of football we play allows players to express themselves and prove they can play higher up.

“We proved we can compete at the top end of the table without the biggest budget.

“I’m sure that come the first game we will have a strong squad that is ready to hit the ground running and make a better start than last season.”

AFC Fylde’s first pre-season friendly will be at home to Preston North End on Saturday, July 14.

Admission prices will be £15 for seating and £12 to stand (£5 for under-16s in all areas).

The Coasters have also confirmed fixtures against Squires Gate (away, July 17), Blackpool (home, July 24) and Curzon Ashton (away, July 28).

Fylde Ladies aim to reinstate their development squad for next season and will hold trials on the next two Wednesdays (7.30-9pm). They plan to play in the new FA Women’s National Development League North.

Any players aged 16 and over who would like a trial should send an email to Fylde.Ladies@AFCFylde.co.uk, including full name, date of birth, current club, honours and preferred position.