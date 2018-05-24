Challinor wants new defenders and more leaders at AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor wants a squad full of leaders as the Coasters prepare for a second season in the National League.

Both captain Josh Langley and vice-captain Sam Finley are out of contract this summer, and while both have been offered new deals at the club, Challinor insists the current crop must stand up and be counted.

The Fylde boss says he is close to making his first signing of the summer as the Coasters look to rebuild after play-off heartbreak last month and Challinor believes defence is one area that needs bolstering.

Challinor said: “Defence is certainly an area we are looking at getting people in and we are very close with a couple. Hopefully we are in the position to announce one over the next 24 hours.

“We want the option of playing two or three centre-halves because being flexible will be massively important.

“We perhaps missed an experienced leader at the back last season, but if you don’t have that one character then everybody needs to take responsibility.

“We have Zaine (Francis-Angol) on one side and we are looking for someone on the other side, and if they are experienced and can be another leader then brilliant.

“I want Tunny (Jordan Tunnicliffe) to step up and take more responsibility next season after a year here and hopefully he will do that. I include Jay Lynch in that too but also the squad as a whole.

“We can only do so much from the sidelines, so I need people out on the pitch organising too.”

AFC Fylde have confirmed another derby friendly in their pre-season programme.

A week before welcoming Blackpool to Mill Farm, the Coasters will visit Squires Gate on Tuesday July 17 (7.45pm).

The other warm-up game so far confirmed is at Curzon Ashton on July 28.