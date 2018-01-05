Coasters’ boss isues Oldham warning

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says he is prepared to look elsewhere if Oldham Athletic don’t allow George Edmundson to extend his stay at Mill Farm.

Edmundson’s loan deal from Oldham expired after the 5-2 victory over Tranmere Rovers on New Year’s Day, but Challinor remains hopeful of keeping him until the end of the season.

But the matter has been complicated with Oldham currently undergoing a prolonged takeover.

“Unfortunately there’s nothing new to report on that,” Challinor said.

“God knows what is going on at Oldham. I believe they’re under an embargo and until that is resolved, I’m not too sure what will happen.

“From my perspective, I’m not going to hang about and I will look for other options.

“We’d like to have him back because we believe that will suit everyone.

“It helps his development and we’ve got a massive month ahead with six games in the league and one in the cup, so we need bodies.

“It is a bit frustrating but that’s the situation and we have to get on with it. The club is involved in a takeover and that’s been the case for some time.

“There’s not a lot of certainty about it at all and that doesn’t benefit us, so the sooner it is sorted the better.

“But he’s not in their short-term plans but I can understand why they don’t want to be left short on numbers.”

It comes after the Coasters confirmed the loan signing until the end of the season of Peterborough United’s Callum Chettle.

Challinor added: “It is something that has been in the pipeline for a while and as soon as the window opened, we got it wrapped up as we wanted to get ahead of the game.

“We need to strengthen so I’m glad to have got this deal done.

“Callum is a good footballer and he’s a midfielder that likes to get on the ball as much as he can.

“He’s very creative and I’m hoping he can pop up with his fair share of goals as well.”

AFC Fylde head to play-off chasers Bromley this weekend looking for their third straight win, having seen off Maidenhead and Tranmere Rovers in their last two outings.

Challinor said: “Winning as comfortably as we did has given us lots of confidence but we face a different challenge against Bromley on Saturday on their 3G pitch.

“I watched their game on TV where they picked up a really good win against Ebbsfleet.

“They played some really good stuff so I expect it to be tough. But their 3G pitch will help both sides to get the ball down and play.

“From our point of view it was really good to pick up back-to-back wins after our Boxing Day defeat to Tranmere.

“It was a tough result to take but there were lots of positives to take out of it, which makes it even more pleasing we managed to build on that against Maidstone and in the return game against Tranmere – which was probably our standout result of the season.

“We’ve started the month in good fashion but it’s a big month ahead. I’m sure at the end of January we will have a much clearer picture of where our fate lies.

“I think the play-offs are a realistic target for most sides in the league. Any team who can string a run of results together is in with a chance. It’s wide open.

“The pleasing thing from our point of view has been the consistency in our performances as there’s not been many occasions where we’ve let ourselves down.”