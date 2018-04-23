Coasters caught out by the occasion?

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor admitted his players may have been overawed by the occasion as they drew 1-1 with Solihull Moors.

The point means the Coasters’ play-off hopes could hinge on their final game of the season against Wrexham this weekend.

Challinor said: “It was probably a fair result, if you can’t win then don’t lose and we didn’t lose.

“There are still so many permutations for play-off places and we may need to get something next week now at Wrexham.

“We were terrible in the first half, probably as bad as I have seen in my eight years as a manager.

“Perhaps the magnitude of the game was too much for them and we looked like a rabbit caught in the headlights.

“The goal we have conceded is more about us switching off than anything and we were lucky to still be in the game at half-time.

“Whilst we weren’t free-flowing after the break, we were better and deservedly equalised and could have nicked it.

“We wanted to win but at the same time we didn’t want to over commit to doing that and risk what we had.

“We will take a point and head to Wrexham looking to win and hopefully consolidate our place in the play-offs.

“At the start of the season I would have absolutely taken a one-off game to get in the play-offs so we will look forward to it and work hard all week to ensure we achieve that.”