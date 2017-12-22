Coasters keep an eye on Posh midfielder

Dave Challinor has admitted AFC Fylde are monitoring Peterborough United midfielder Callum Chettle.

It comes after Peterborough’s director of football, Barry Fry, revealed the 21-year-old is set to join the Coasters when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Challinor says Chettle is one of several players they have held talks with.

He said: “We are looking at recruitment going forward and it’s fair to say we’re interested in quite a few players.

“So we’re talking to quite a few clubs with the window opening for league clubs in January.

“Callum is one we have been looking at and there’s the potential for us to try and do something.

“But we have quite a few irons in the fire at this moment in time. There’s certainly a need for us to get some new faces in as we need some more quality.

“The games come thick and fast in December and January and the midweek games start to kick in next month. So we will need plenty of bodies.”

AFC Fylde return to league action tomorrow as they welcome Ebbsfleet United to Mill Farm, before making the short trip to Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day.

“We know Ebbsfleet is going to be a tough game,” Challinor added.

“They’ve lost as few as any other side really. Obviously they started the season with a lot of draws but they’ve started to pick up some wins here and there recently and they have a decent record.

“It was a really entertaining draw down there when we played them earlier in the season when we played really well but conceded a late equaliser which cost us.

“That was just how it was going for us at the start of the season.

“There’s a quick turnaround before the Tranmere game on Boxing Day. With so many games in such a short period of time we just need to play it by ear when it comes to team selection.

“But I’m certainly not going to go into it planning to make a lot of changes. If everyone is fit then the majority will keep their places.

“It’s a great game for us in front of what will be a bigger crowd than usual – so it will be a great atmosphere.

“On a personal level it will be nice to go back there but my only focus is on us putting in a good performance.”