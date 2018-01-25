Confidence soaring at AFC Fylde says goal hero Bond

In-form AFC Fylde midfielder Andy Bond admits confidence is sky-high with the club on a sensational run in the National League.

READ MORE: Let's grab big chance says Challinor

Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Maidstone United at Mill Farm saw the Coasters leap into the highest league position in their history.

The 4-1 defeat at Tranmere on Boxing Day left the Coasters two points above the relegation zone. Since then they have taken 19 points from a possible 21 to become genuine promotion challengers in sixth spot, the final play-off position.

Bond has been integral in the Coasters’ upturn in form, netting his first goal of the season in the astonishing 6-0 victory over Macclesfield Town on Saturdsay before following up with the opener in the midweek win over Maidstone.

The midfielder has played for five clubs in the Football League and is eager for a return to the promised land – and he believes his team are on the right track.

Bond said: “Tuesday was another good win for us, which was important after the massive victory we had over Macclesfield at the weekend.

“We managed to build on that, so that’s very pleasing and it keeps our run going.

“We are heading into every game at the moment knowing that we can win, that’s how confident we are.

“Nobody will fancy playing us at the moment, especially at Mill Farm.

“Can we achieve success this season? Absolutely. We haven’t ruled anything out yet.

“We can’t take anything for granted and we know that each game will be different, but we are still approaching every game full of confidence.

“We went through how Maidstone play in our training, took that into the game and stifled them.

“We got the early goal and built from there, and we were comfortable.”

The 31-year year has made 32 Fylde appearances this season but hadn’t scored until those back-to-back strikes in recent days.

Bond added: “I got a few goals last season but I’m a little disappointed that I haven’t scored more this year.

“I have a couple now,though I’m not bothered if I score or not as long as we win and keep climbing that table.

“We have been keeping clean sheets and scoring goals and we will approach the game at Woking on Saturday as we do any other. Nothing has changed and we want to win, it’s a simple as that.”