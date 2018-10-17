Danny Rowe: Fylde are tighter in defence but our attack has suffered

AFC Fylde hotshot Danny Rowe is happy with the Coasters’ watertight defence but says their attacking threat is as poor as it’s ever been during his time at the club.

READ MORE: Patience a virtue for Fylde boss Challinor

Rowe, who arrived at Mill Farm in 2014, has played an integral part in their rise through the leagues.

During that time the Coasters have built up a reputation of being a free-scoring side who are capable of outscoring their opponents, even if they do leak goals at the back.

But that has been flipped completely this season, with Fylde keeping their fourth consecutive clean sheet in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Maidstone United.

It means the Coasters have conceded just seven times in 16 games this season, but Rowe says that defensive stability has come at a cost at the other end of the pitch.

He said: “Even at home, people in the forward positions probably haven’t done enough.

“Defensively we’ve been better than we’ve ever been while I’ve been here, but going forward we’ve probably been worse than we’ve ever been.

“Last week at Chesterfield we probably created two chances in the whole game.

“We’ve missed some good chances in games we should win, which has cost us.

“But overall, in a lot of games, I don’t think we’ve created anywhere near the amount of chances we have done in previous seasons.”

That lack of creativity has come at a cost to the previously free-scoring Rowe, who has found the back of the net just once in his last eight games.

“At the minute I’m not scoring so on a personal note for me it’s frustrating,” Rowe added.

“If I’m not scoring that means people around me have got to score, which the two defenders have managed (against Maidstone).”

Fylde had to be patient to claim the three points against Maidstone on Saturday, with both of their goals coming in the last 20 minutes of the game at Mill Farm.

“I don’t think we opened them up at all to be honest,” Rowe said.

“They sat in and made it difficult first half and we didn’t really create any chances which has obviously been a problem of late.

“In attack I don’t think we’re really creating much and we’re not scoring much.

“It’s come from a corner where we’ve scored and Arlen (Birch) scores the next one, so overall it’s good to get the three points.”

Fylde are next back in action on Saturday when they host Chesterfield in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup, a game Rowe is confident of winning.

“We probably could have got an easier tie but it’s one of them,” the 28-year-old admitted.

“We’re at home and going into the game you’ve got to fancy beating them.

“They’re in our league and we’ve got home advantage, but they’re not going to be too bothered about coming here, it’s a good pitch for them as well. So it will be a tough game.”