Dave Challinor homes in on successful AFC Fylde season

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor wants Mill Farm to be their fortress once again as they bid to continue their unbeaten start to the new National League season.

READ MORE: Switch to Fylde working well for Phillikskirk

Fylde host Dover Athletic tomorrow, having won both home games so far, against Bromley on the opening day and against Solihull Moors on Tuesday.

Sandwiched between those two home wins have been draws at Wrexham, who top the table two points above Fylde, and Havant and Waterlooville and Challinor once again wants Mill Farm to be the base for their success.

Fylde stand seventh in the early table and that was their finishing position last season, when they were third in the home form charts behind promoted duo Macclesfield and Tranmere.

Challinor’s men picked up 42 points at home but were only ninth in the away charts with 31 points.

The Fylde boss says away improvements are an aim this term but right now he is focusing on home comforts and maintaining that winning start at Mill Farm.

He told The Gazette: “We did well here last year. Our home record was the third- best, up there with Macclesfield and Tranmere.

“Away from home, the games against the top six cost us really. We lost at the majority of those places.

“Granted they were only by the odd goal and in the main we should have got something from those games.

“It is something we looked at through the summer. We asked if we need to be a little bit more negative away from home, a bit more conservative and think about what we do. It is something we are aware of.

“Our home record hopefully will continue but winning away is massively important.

“If we can improve that, pick up more points away from home than we did last year and remain as good here, then we will have a real chance.”