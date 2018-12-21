Dave Challinor looks to short-term signing at AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says he may be forced to bring in an extra body on a short-term deal after admitting his squad is currently “a little short”.

Midfielder Jim Kellermann picked up a knock in training yesterday and James Hardy has also suffered a setback in his recovery.

With winger Ashley Hemmings out on loan at Altrincham, Challinor admits he might have no option but to bring someone in on loan.

He told The Gazette: “We’re a little bit short if I’m being honest. We’ve got a few niggles, so we might be in a situation where we bring somebody in on a short-term deal.

“We’ll reassess it when we get to January and make decisions on whether we keep the loan players or they go back.

“A lot of that will determine how much transfer work we do through January.”

The loans of attackers Arthur Gnahoua and Danny Williams expire next month

Challinor said of Kellermann: “Jim felt something in training, James Hardy was on the way back but he’s had a little bit of a setback – hopefully nothing too serious – but we’ve also got Ash Hemmings out on loan until the New Year.

“Things have conspired against us a little bit, so we will need to bring a body in just to give us cover in areas at the top end of the pitch. But we’ll see where we’re at.”

Fylde return to league action tomorrow with a home game against Ebbsfleet United, their first game since the 5-1 win over Stratford Town in the FA Trophy last weekend.

The Coasters have been handed another home tie, against Biggleswade Town in the second round on January 12.

Challinor said: “We couldn’t have asked for much more – to be at home and against a team from a lower division

“You’d always take that rather than being drawn against one of the top sides in the division, so it’s a good draw and an opportunity.

“But it’s one that is a bit further down the line and we’ve got five important league games between now and then, so we’ll approach that when it comes around.

“How we are in terms of personnel will determine what team we will put out, but it’s a great opportunity to get into the last 16 and that’s how we’ll be looking at it.

“I’m still of the mindset that it would be great to have a run and I certainly don’t think it would be to the detriment of our challenge for a play-off position. But if a player was carrying something, would we risk him for an FA Trophy game? Possibly not.

“So it doesn’t slant our priority, which is the league and that will remain the case. But we hope to put out a strong team to progress.

“Beyond that we will hopefully be able to see what the next round brings us and approach that when it comes about.”

Starting with Ebbsfleet, Fylde have a busy run of games over the festive schedule, a spell Challinor wants his side to take full advantage of.

He added: “It’s a big chance to claim some points but it’s the same for everyone.

“On the flipside, with the amount of games coming up in a short period of time, not getting points can be an opportunity missed.

“Yes, it’s important we have everybody available and it’s a big chance to pick up a lot of points in a short space of time, but everyone in the league will be thinking that.

“The picture will potentially be clearer after these two weeks, with every side playing five league games.

“The picture at both ends of the table might be a lot clearer.

“So we’ve got to make sure we’re in and around it and able to put a run together at the end of the season.”