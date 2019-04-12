Dave Challinor wants one more win to give AFC Fylde a play-off spot

Dave Challinor is keen to clinch the three points that will virtually cement AFC Fydle’s spot in the play-offs at already relegated Braintree tomorrow.

Back-to-back wins over Gateshead and Eastleigh have seen Fylde move nine points clear of eighth-placed Ebsfleet.

The Coasters have four games remaining and Challinor is targeting one more win to secure another play-off shot.

He said: “One more win – although it does not mathematically make it nailed on – it would then rely on our goal difference but that is in a good place.

“You’d hope if we win on Saturday we could then pick up at least a point from the remaining three games.

“We have just got to keep cracking on.

“We go there on Saturday with that in mind and if we do it, it gives us the final three games with us being able to look at what other teams are doing to try and plot finishing as high as possible.

“In order to do that it is picking up points and winning games - that is where our thought process is.”

Challinor’s side and league leaders Leyton Orient have lost the fewest number of games in the whole division with seven.

But with four games remaining Fylde are six points behind the O’s after drawing 15 games this season.

Challinor said: “You sort of try and leave your reflection to the end of the season but if I was looking at it now that is definitely where we can improve – certainly away from home.

“There are lots of games we have drawn 1-1 and even lost when we have been in front of games and not been able to get that second goal or see games out.

“We have lost seven games all season compared to last year when we lost 13.

“Leyton Orient have lost seven – we both have the least amount of losses but we have a lot of draws.

“If you look at Sollihull they have probably got the most wins in the top four.

“But they probably have the most defeats – they have not drawn many.

“If you are being analytical and look where we can improve that will be the thing that sticks out.

“But we cannot affect that now.

“We just need to make sure we look forward, be positive and if we get in front like we did on Tuesday – and even if we cannot go and get that second goal – we have to make sure we still have the in tensity to get the win.”

Challinor, though, is wary of bottom-of-the-table Braintree.

He is not expecting them to roll over despite relegation from the National League already confirmed as the players fight for their futures.

He said: “They have got lads that are playing for their careers and themselves.

“Whether they will be at the club next year or not they are putting themselves in the shop window.

“I’ve watched a couple of their games.

“They beat Gateshead the other week and we know they are a tough nut to crack from our experience this week.

“They went to Wrexham and although they lost 3-1, they were on level terms at 1-1 and conceded three poor goals.

“Two free-kicks and a corner, aside from that Wrexham have not made that many opportunities.

“It is a tough game. We will need a good start and to work at the same intensity and desire as we did on Tuesday and hopefully get another vital three away points.”