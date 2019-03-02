Dave Challinor warns AFC Fylde players of Maidenhead United’s threat

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor is preparing for a backlash when they come up against Maidenhead United this afternoon.

The Coasters beat Maidenhead 6-0 when the two sides met in October.

As his fourth-placed side prepare for this afternoon’s match, Challinor is not expecting an easy test as Maidenhead have won their last three games to move five points clear of the National League drop zone.

He said: “They have had a run that has pulled them away a little bit.

“They have picked up some really good points but they will be looking over their shoulders and they will want to keep their run going as best as they can and get themselves away from the bottom of the table.

“They will also be a bit of a wounded animal with the fact we beat them 6-0.

“They will want to right the wrongs that happened that day but we will be at it, we are in good form ourselves.

“I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully we can pick up three points.”

While the match pits a promotion chaser against a side at the wrong end of the table, Challinor does not see three points as a foregone conclusion.

He said: “It will be a tough game. A really tough game.

“The issue you have, not within our dressing room but from the outside is that people will think it is a gimme in terms of we beat them comfortably when we beat them down there.

“In fairness to them they are one of the form teams in the division.

“In 2019 they have had a good start to the calendar year.

“They have gone to Gateshead and won, Leyton Orient and won; they are on a run of three wins.

“They were unfortunate against Wrexham and Solihull.

“They will set up to frustrate and counter so we will have to be patient, It will be completely different to the game down there.”