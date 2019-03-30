Dave Challinor will not take any undue risks with AFC Fylde duo

Dave Challinor will protect Nick Haughton and Dan Bradley to ensure they can aid AFC Fylde’s double Wembley quest.

Haughton and Bradley did not start the Coasters’ 2-0 midweek defeat at league leaders Leyton Orient.

Challinor is keen to monitor the duo and is still deciding whether to risk them at Aldershot today.

With an FA Trophy final against Orient on the cards in May and his fifth-placed side eyeing another trip to Wembley through the play-offs, Challinor wants to look after Haughton and Bradley with eight games of the league campaign ahead.

He sad: “Lewis (Montrose) is out; Bradders and Nick are carrying little niggles, that is why they did not start the game on Tuesday.

“With them being so important to us, we will make last-minute calls on them.

“They will travel with us and we will see where they are.

“Ideally we would like them both to play. We know this game is important, but we have seven or more games – and bigger games – come the end of the season.

“If it means not risking one of them or both of them in order to get them right for Tuesday or next Saturday, then it is something we will have to look at.

“Further down the line they will be really important for us.”

However, Challinor is hoping to finally hear some good news on Mason Bloomfield during the course of the next week.

The Norwich City loanee suffered a compound fracture to an arm 23 minutes into his Coasters debut during their 3-2 defeat at Bromley in January.

The 22-year-old had been expected to be out for six to eight weeks but his subsequent recovery has taken longer than the club had hoped would be the case.

With more tests due over the next week, Challinor has his fingers crossed that Bloomfield will return to Mill Farm for the final push this season.

He said: “Mason will hopefully have his 13-week scan on Saturday. He has a CT scan next week and hopefully we will get the all clear with him which, again, will be another body for us.

“How fit he is, we will have to see. He is probably where they thought he would be.

“Their staff said 12-16 weeks which is where we are at.

“We hoped it would be sooner; that initial estimate was worst case scenario and that has been the case.

“I think for him it is just about getting himself right.

“If he plays a part for us between now and the end of the season it would be a huge bonus.”