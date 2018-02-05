Explosive return for Fylde's Jones

Henry Jones burst back on to the scene in dramatic style for AFC Fylde.

READ MORE: Challinor unhappy at draw

The 24-year-old has spent a couple of months on the sidelines with a knee problem that required surgery and weeks of rehabilitation.

However, a now fully-fit Jones was thrust back into the action on Saturday at Mill Farm, with the Coasters trailing Eastleigh.

The Welsh winger, alongside fellow returnee James Hardy, made an immediate impact, setting up the equaliser before notching a second leveller himself in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Jones, signed from Bangor City last summer, insisted last week he was ready to put pressure on the first team and did himself no harm with that sensational cameo.

Jones said: “I’m really pleased to have made such an impact on my comeback. Myself and James have been out for a long time, so to come in at 1-0 down and make a difference was just what we needed.

“Our job as substitutes is to affect the game, particularly as attackers.

“We want to get goals and assists, and we both contributed. James crossed for my goal and I managed to get an assist for Zaine’s (Francis-Angol’s), so it was fantastic. It’s just unfortunate that we didn’t get the three points.

“We created enough to score 10, while Eastleigh created very little. It’s disappointing, but from a personal point of view to come on a goal down and help us to get a result is a positive.

“We want to start pushing the lads in the team now. When you don’t have competition you get complacent.

“It’s good for me and James to be pushing the lads who have the shirt and giving the manager something to think about.

“We have spent a lot of time together over the last couple of months and it was good to finally get back out on to the pitch at the same time. It was good for us both that we had an impact.”

The Coasters travel north to Gateshead this Saturdsay and Jones has come to accept that teams are going to make it difficult for his promotion hopefuls.

He added: “We have been in really good form over the last month or so and I think teams would be happy with a point against us.

“I think Gateshead will probably set up to stop us, and it’s up to us to deal with that and break them down.”