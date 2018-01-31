Fans' Fund to help AFC Fylde build support

AFC Fylde hope a cash boost through the new ‘Runway to Fylde’ project will help the club to reach out to new supporters.

READ MORE: Challinor's delight at Senior Cup success

The AFC Fylde Community Foundation has been awarded a grant of £14,800 from the Premier League Fans Fund.

The grant will enable the Community Foundation to deliver the Fylde Pathways History Project at local primary schools, providing an overview of the club’s history and its future aims.

AFC Fylde Community Foundation hopes this new initiative will help them to inspire a new group of supporters by focussing on currently under-represented demographics, such as disabled supporters.

The Coasters recognised the importance of providing an inclusive match-day experience for fans after moving to their Mill Farm stadium (above) last season.

To celebrate this grant, AFC Fylde Community Foundation will promote the programme throughout the community and invite participants to Mill Farm to take part in a photo opportunity and watch a match.

The Premier League Fans Fund is a commitment from the Premier League to fund projects and organisations which improve the relationship between fans and their clubs, the way football supporters engage with each other and fans’ experience of the game.

Matt Agnew, community development manager for the AFC Fylde Community Foundation, said: “I would like to thank the Premier League Fans Fund for the support which will allow the Foundation to deliver a unique and innovative educational and engagement road show in Fylde primary schools and businesses.

“This programme will allow AFC Fylde to engage with a larger fan base and continue to engage with all aspects of the community, while providing inclusive access to the club.”