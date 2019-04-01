Forget the stats we need to be clinical says AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor ahead of Dagenham and Redbridge clash

AFC Fylde are eight points better off than they were at this stage of the season last year but that stat is “irrelevant” according to manager Dave Challinor.

The Coasters endured a frustrating afternoon in front of the television cameras on Saturday as they were held to a 0-0 draw at bottom four side Aldershot Town.

It leaves Fylde in fifth place in the National League, just three points ahead of play-off chasing Ebbsfleet United in eighth.

“We might be eight points better off than last season but that’s irrelevant really. It makes no difference, it’s where you are in the table,” Challinor said.

“If we were eight points better off but four points clear at the top of the table, then that would be a different scenario.

“If our points tally of 74 from last season gets us in the play-offs then great but it’s completely irrelevant if the play-off total is higher than it was last year.

“It isn’t about comparing ourselves to where we were last season because it’s a completely different league, with different teams at the top and different games left to play.

“We’ve got to make sure we get enough points to get in the play-offs, then we can potentially look at finishing as high up as we can. It’s great that we’re better than last year but at the minute it’s not putting us in a better position.”

With games in hand to play on several of the sides in and around them, Fylde have a priceless opportunity to put a marker down when they host struggling Dagenham and Redbridge at Mill Farm on Tuesday.

It is the first of two back-to-back home games, with Eastleigh the next side to make the trip to Kirkham.

“We can say it’s a necessity to win these two games but we’ve no idea what can potentially happen elsewhere,” Challinor added.

“Yes we want to take care of ourselves and we want to win, and we will go out to try and achieve that, but whether they’re must-win games I’m not too sure.

“If we had been competing for that top spot then the Leyton Orient game would have been must-win because that could have given us a chance. At Aldershot, it’s different.

“We just have to make sure we’re clinical and take the chances we’re creating, because we created more than enough to win the Aldershot game.”

Fylde may have had the opportunities to win Saturday’s game at Aldershot but were guilty of wastefulness in front of goal.

It means the Coasters, who have seven games left to play, have now failed to find the back of the net in three of their last four outings.

“With the first-half domination and opportunities we had, you have to win the game,” Challinor said.

“We’re obviously disappointed and frustrated because we’ve done more than enough to come away with the three points.

“If you take the opportunities we had, and there were plenty of them, the second half then becomes a completely different game. There would have been more opportunities for us to counter-attack.

“If we weren’t creating anything it would be a concern. The quality at the top end of the pitch has let us down in the first half and people need to take responsibility for that, they should be scoring because some of them aren’t difficult chances.

“If it continues to happen you almost put the question to them: ‘what are you bringing to the team?’ Because you have to score in those situations.”