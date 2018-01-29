Dave Challinor was philosophical after Fylde’s first defeat of 2018, admitting the trip to the south-east was perhaps a game too far.

READ MORE: Woking 1 AFC Fylde 0

The Coasters manager said: “It’s easy to think when you are on a run like we were that you are going to win every game. Looking at the chances, we didn’t deserve to lose. We should have got something from the game and we are frustrated.

“However, we can’t get too carried away with the disappointment because we have had a brilliant run and it was perhaps one game too far for us. We could look at what-ifs and missed chances but it’s gone now.

“Woking weren’t in the best form and were probably a bit fragile mentally, and to go in front would have been a big boost for us. We didn’t play at the tempo that we have done recently but it’s difficult to make changes when you have been winning games.

“We improved after the break, particularly after conceding, and Rowey has a great chance that nine times out of 10 he sticks away but it was the day the keeper saves it.

“We had 11 games in 33 days and to pick up 16 points in January is a great effort. If we can replicate that until the end of the season we have a real chance.

“The season settles down now, with games in hand out of the way, so hopefully we can get back on the horse next weekend.”