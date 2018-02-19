Fylde boss Challinor wants eight wins to seal play-off spot

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor believes only one team stands in the way of the Coasters’ Football League promotion charge ... his own.

Fylde clung onto the final National League play-off place despite Saturday’s 1-0 home reverse against Leyton Orient.

However, they go into tonight’s match at Guiseley just one point above Bromley and Dover, who both have a match in hand.

It had been five months since their previous home league defeat and Challinor is keen to make up for the after a “missed opportunity” tonight.

The Coasters boss said: “Our biggest competition this season is ourselves. If we can perform well on a regular basis, then we are more than a match for anyone at this level.

“However, I’m probably one of 20-odd managers in this league that shares the same view about their own team.

“Saturday was a missed opportunity, particularly with the other results going so well for us.

“I think we may need eight more wins (from 12 games) to finish the season where we want to be – in the play-offs.

“Regardless of the weekend’s result, I knew we would probably still be up there but we want to be there for the remainder of the season, not just now.

“Ideally we would like to get those wins as quickly as possible and try to plan our place in the play-offs, but I’d absolutely take that last place if it was offered now.

“We reached of first target of the season by getting ourselves safe. Now we will do everything we can to secure the next target.”

Challinor is not taking a win for granted against a rock-bottom Guiseley side whose run of seven straight defeats includes last month’s 2-1 loss at Mill Farm.

He added: “We have to get back to winning straight away and hopefully we can do that at Guiseley.

“I have a rubbish weekend when we don’t win, but the focus immediately turns to Tuesday. That would have been the case whether we had won, drawn or lost.

“We face a different challenge at Guiseley, but it makes very little difference who or where you play in this league – top, bottom, home, away, it’s all so unpredictable and anything can happen.”

There is a full programme of National League fixtures tonight.