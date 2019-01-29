Fylde Ladies 1 Hull City Ladies 0: Olivia Wild heads home side to Mill Farm victory

Fylde maintained their fine record at Mill Farm this season after winning their first home game of 2019.

In a game played in blustery, swirling wind, Fylde were determined to bounce back from successive defeats in the WPL premier division and both teams had chances in an entertaining first half.

Fylde went close in the opening minutes, when Sasha Rowe went one on one with the keeper after exchanging passes with Emily Hollinshead.

The home side made the breakthrough by half-time following a mazy run by Hollie Kelsh, the previous weekend’s matchwinner in the county cup semi-finals.

Kelsh won a free-kick by the corner flag and New Zealand international Laura Merrin delivered a looping set-piece which Olivia Wild headed home.

Hull pushed for an equaliser after the break, with their player of the match Thompson the main threat, though Wild and DaCosta stood firm in defence for Fylde.

The hosts went close to a second on 65 minutes, when Hollinshead broke from inside her own half and squared the ball in a two v one situation, but Sophie Charlton couldn’t add to her 16 goals.

Fylde defended well but had to withstand a late scare as the Tigresses won a dangerous free-kick with 30 seconds remaining.

Brittany Jackson took a heavy hit as she came to collect and spilled the ball which trickled across the line. However, Hull’s celebrations were quickly cut short as the referee blew for a foul.

Matchwinner Wild said: “It was a tough battle but a win is a win. We worked well as a team, being continuously first to every ball and second ball, and all the players won their own individual battles.”

Fylde travel to Sheffield Ladies at the weekend and Wild added: “Our away form has not been good enough and following this win we have a great chance to change that.”

Fylde: Jackson, Wild, DaCosta, Young, Merrin, Forster, Kelsh, Stevens, Charlton (Payton 85), Hollinshead, Rowe (Hignett 75).