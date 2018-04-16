Fylde Ladies climb table despite stalemate

Fylde Ladies were held to a goalless draw in the Women’s Premier League by basement club Wolverhampton Women.

Despite failing to make a breakthrough, the point lifted Fylde to sixth in the table with up to six games in hand on teams above.

Wolves were the first to threaten inside 10 minutes, when Jenna Carroll conceded a dangerous free-kick, receiving a yellow card for her troubles. However, the set-piece was well wide of the mark.

Two minutes later, Fylde winger Laura Merrin jinked past three Wolves defenders but her eventual strike was blocked by goalkeeper Katie Clarke.

Coasters new girl Alys Hinchcliffe fired a powerful effort goalwards as the hosts pressed for an opener but her strike sailed over the bar.

Midway through the half, Sophie Charlton fed Tilly Wilkes, who took aim from distance only to see her shot fly just wide.

The chances kept on coming for the home side as Hinchcliffe lashed another shot wide.

Moments later Liv Fuller whipped a cross into the box from the right that drifted narrowly wide of the far post as the half drew to a close.

The second half started much the same as the first, with Wolves awarded a promising set-piece.

The ball was whipped in towards Mai Butler, who took a touch before firing straight at Fylde stopper Alex Brooks.

The Coasters backline were holding firm as the visitors began to press, though it remained the hosts who looked the more likely.

Manager Conrad Prendergast made a double change on the hour, with Emily Hollinshead and Danielle Young introduced.

And the latter almost made an immediate impact when her incisive through ball was inches from picking out Charlton’s darting forward run.

Leah Foster sent a teasing cross into the box as the clock ticked on but Fylde were once again frustrated as the ball was scrambled clear.

Fylde had Brooks to thank for keeping the Wolves from the door with 15 minutes to play.

A clever ball through saw Jane Cross race through on goal. However, the Coasters stopper was quick off her line to deflect the ball away to safety.