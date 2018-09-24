Halifax v Fylde preview: Coasters deserve more points on the road says Challinor

Dave Challinor believes his AFC Fylde side have deserved more points on their travels and he is keen to set about putting that right at Halifax Town on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Barnet 1 Fylde 1

Challinor’s Coasters are unbeaten in six away fixtures in the National League but have had to settle for draws in five of them, most recently Saturday’s 1-1 stalemate in their first ever meeting with Barnet in north London.

Danny Philliskirk’s first Fylde goal pulled them level in the first half but the Coasters couldn’t go on to grab a winner.

Challinor said: “Over the course of the season we’re probably two points down on where we feel we should be.

“We have had a few draws where we could have lost but we have also had a few where we could have won and Saturday falls into the latter group.”

“I was really pleased with the way we played, especially in the second half. We controlled the game but luck didn’t go our way.

“Danny Rowe hit the post and Joe Cardle missed a good chance which 99 time out of 100 goes into the back of the net. If that happens, the game changes.

“We should have won the game but despite that I was pleased with our application.”

“It just shows how far we have come as a club to be coming away from Barnet disappointed only to get a point.”

Those five away draws are one more than they recorded all last season, though Challinor insists this does not reflect any change of approach.

He added: “We’ve not set up any differently to last season.

“We lost a lot of away games last year, especially against the top six sides, whereas this season we have probably deserved more than we have got from our away games, aside from the game against Havant and Waterlooville.”

“We have always been quite open and played our game. The only time I’ve changed anything was against Havant, which was mainly down to injuries.

“We’re not going to change what we do. We know if you want results on the road you’ve got to work hard and take your chances to win games.”

Tonight’s opponents the Shaymen are without a win in five games and had both Matty Kosylo and Matty Brown sent off for second yellow cards in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Hartlepool United.

But Challinor insists there will be no false sense of security among his charges.

He added: “Stats can be looked at in different ways. They’ve not won in five but they have picked up three very good draws, away at Wrexham and Sutton United and a great point at home against Leyton Orient.”

“If you add to that the scores were 0-0 on Saturday before the two sendings-off, and it suggests they’re better than their recent form would tell us.”

“I don’t think form makes a lot of difference as it doesn’t always transfer into results.

“We have just got to keep doing what we have being doing. We’ve been resolute, hard to break down and we keep creating good chances at the other end. Hopefully we can continue.”

“Kosylo is a threat every time he gets on the ball. Him being out certainly weakens them, just as it would if we were without one of our best players.

“Ultimately, though, it’s about worrying about what we do. We’re in good form and we’re playing confidently.

“There’s a big pitch at The Shay, which will suit us perfectly. We’ll make it as big as possible and as always back ourselves to win.”

Dave Challinor was talking to RYAN LEA