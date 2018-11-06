Joe Cardle leaves AFC Fylde to return to Scotland

Joe Cardle has left AFC Fylde by mutual consent to rejoin his family in Scotland.

The 31-year-old attacker has scored twice in 17 appearances since joining the Mill Farm club in the summer.

Having started his career at Port Vale, the elder brother of Lytham boxer Scott Cardle has spent the past decade north of the border, where his family is still based.

Fylde manager Dave Challinor said: “Joe has found the last month really difficult with his personal circumstances as his wife and young family still live up in Scotland.

“Their plan was to relocate but this unfortunately hasn’t materialised.

“I had a good chat with him and as a club we have reluctantly agreed to go our separate ways to allow him to move back north of the border to be with his family.

“He goes with our best wishes and a personal thanks from myself and all of the squad. He’ll be missed by everyone but it’s important he does what is best for him at this time.”