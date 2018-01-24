Let's grab our big chance, says AFC Fylde boss Challinor

Dave Challinor said his on-song Fylde side “have a big chance now” after entering the National League play-off zone.

The Coasters manager has seen his side storm up the division in recent weeks and says the team are starting to show the form he expected of them when they set their goals at the start of the season.

Challinor said: “It was different type of performance to the one against Macclesfield but a very good one nevertheless.

“It probably took us 10 minutes to get into it but from then until half-time we were very dominant and should have been further ahead.

“We restricted them to nothing and the scoreline could have been similar to Saturday.

“Maidstone came out rejuvenated after the break and we got away with one or two moments.

“Had they pulled one back it would have been a very different game.”

But Challinor said the third goal settled the tie after the Coasters had been pushed back by Maidstone in the second period.

“Once we restored our foothold, we looked the ones most likely to get another goal.

“We did that and looked very comfortable in the end.

“The last goal took us up to sixth, so we have a real opportunity.

“We are just two points from the original points target for the season and we have to kick on.”

After a run of four successive home games in the National League, Fylde head to a Woking side without a win in 12 games on Saturday.