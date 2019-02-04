Manchester United youngster has twin ambition for AFC Fylde loan stay

His official debut may have been put on hold but latest signing Tom Sang has already tasted his first action for AFC Fylde and is eager for more.

The defensive midfielder completed his loan move from Manchester United last Thursday, having 90 minutes for the Coasters two days earlier in a training game against Bury, which Fylde lost 2-1.

United Under-23 player Sang had been in line to make his Fylde bow in the FA Trophy tie at Ramsbottom United on Saturday.

However, he must wait until tomorrow for that opportunity after a frozen pitch forced the tie to be rescheduled.

But Sang is thrilled to be joining a club competing for honours on two fronts with the Coasters also well placed in the battle for promotion from the National League.

He said: “It’s really exciting joining a side that are gunning for promotion.

“The lads are all in really high spirits, which is great, and they’ve helped me settle in really well.

“The style of things here is great for me too as they try to play football, which suits me down to the ground.

“There are two opportunities to play at Wembley this season (in the Trophy and play-offs). I’ve never played there but it would be absolutely unbelievable.

“It would really be something unforgettable and that’s what we’re all dreaming of.”