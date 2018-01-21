Match report: AFC Fylde 6 Macclesfield Town 0

AFC Fylde turned in the performance of the season as they blew away National League leaders Macclesfield Town.

The Coasters hit their high-flying visitors for six as they continued their own promotion push.

Lewis Montrose opened the scoring early on and further strikes from Jack Muldoon, Sam Finley (2), Jonny Smith and Andy Bond secured Fylde’s biggest National League win.

Dave Challinor made one change from the side that netted a last-gasp winner against Guiseley a week ago with Muldoon replacing Simon Grand.

The Coasters went close to making the dream start when Smith found himself clean through just three minutes in.

However, goalkeeper David Ramsbottom stood firm and blocked the winger’s low shot.

Macclesfield failed to take heed of Fylde’s early warning shot as the hosts took the lead after just six minutes.

Smith whipped in a teasing corner from the left that was flicked home with ease by Montrose.

The home side should have doubled their lead when Danny Rowe slipped a reverse pass through to Muldoon, who took a touch before firing a low cross a foot behind the lurking Smith.

Tyrone Marsh was the first in red and black to test Jay Lynch when he acrobatically met a cross in from the right that flew straight into the arms of the Fylde stopper.

It was one-way traffic as the half reached its midway point with Muldoon’s 20-yard drive turned around the post by Ramsbottom and Jordan Tunnicliffe heading into the keeper’s arms from the resulting corner kick.

The early pressure was paying dividends for the Coasters who added a second just 23 minutes into an electric opening period.

Finley nudged the ball to Muldoon and the in-form forward curled a sublime strike into the top corner from fully 25 yards.

Danny Whitehead dragged a speculative strike wide as the stunned visitors desperately searched for a way back into the contest.

Their task was made all the more difficult 10 minutes shy of the break when Fylde grabbed a third.

Finley took aim with a hopeful effort from 30 yards that squirmed underneath Ramsbottom.

Fylde kept their foot on the gas after the restart, enjoying the lion’s share of possession as Finley wasn’t far away with an ambitious strike.

Rowe flicked a header goalwards but that was comfortably claimed by substitute keeper Shwan Jalal.

However, shortly before the hour, the unstoppable hosts made it five.

Smith’s effort from the right looped over Jalal before being stroked home from a yard out by Finley.

George Wilkinson almost gave the visiting supporters something to cheer but his well-struck volley was kept out by Lynch’s outstanding reaction stop.

Serhat Tasdemir should have put the icing on the Coasters’ cake but his strike was deflected agonisingly wide.

The away fans were flooding out of the exits by the time Fylde netted an unprecedented sixth as Rowe did fantastically well to dig out a cross from the right that Bond met perfectly to volley into the bottom corner.

AFC Fylde: Lynch, Burke, Tunnicliffe, Stubbs, Francis-Angol, Montrose, Bond, Finley (Taylor 80), Muldoon (Chettle 72), Smith (Tasdemir 63), Rowe. Subs not used: Grand, Blinkhorn.

Macclesfield Town: Ramsbottom (Jalal 45), Fitzpatrick, Lowe, Pilkington, Durrell, Marsh (Blissett 67), Lloyd, Ramsbottom, Kennedy, Whitehead, Burgess (Wilson 37), Whitaker. Subs not used: Evans, Hancox.

Referee: Matthew Diacco.

Attendance: 1,982.