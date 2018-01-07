Match report: Bromley 0 AFC Fylde 1

Bromley 0 AFC Fylde 1

Muldoon’s third goal in seven days was the difference between the sides and moved the Coasters up to 11th in the league standings.

New signing Callum Chettle was handed his debut just two days after joining the club on loan from Peterborough United, while fellow loanee Sam Stubbs was named on the bench.

The Coasters made an electric start to the match with a glorious chance just three minutes in.

Andy Bond’s ball over the top found Jonny Smith racing clear and although he beat goalkeeper David Gregory to the ball, his touch took him a little wide and he couldn’t pick out Danny Rowe.

Adam Mekki hit back with an opportunity for the hosts when he beat Jordan Richards down the right and fizzed an inviting low cross into the six-yard box that was cleared by Simon Grand.

Chettle had his first shooting opportunity just inside 20 minutes and didn’t look afraid to let fly; however his powerful effort from distance was deflected around the post by Roger Johnson.

Bromley winger Luke Wanadio should have done better at the other end moments later but he sliced his first-time strike wide.

Bromley managed to make a real mess of the best chance of the game five minutes later.

Wanadio broke down the right, beating Grand for pace before lashing a strike against the far post.

The loose ball fell at the feet of Josh Rees five yards out and he poked wide.

The opener came perhaps against the run of play as the Coasters broke the deadlock.

Rowe turned and slipped a delightful ball through to Muldoon, who took a touch before sneaking the ball through Gregory’s legs.

The forward should have doubled his tally when Rowe’s clever backheel played in Muldoon, whose low strike was palmed away.

The goal had seemed to knock the stuffing out of the hosts but Rees managed to miss his second sitter of the half, heading just wide from inside the six-yard box.

Bromley came out after the break with a new lease of life and some slack play from the Coasters allowed Wanadio a shooting chance that was saved by Lynch.

Wanadio was causing the Fylde backline real problems and his wicked half-volley from the left of the box flew inches wide of the top corner.

Bromley were getting closer by the minute and looked certain to level when Omar Bugiel saw his strike blocked by the outstretched arms of Jay Lynch before Richards prevented Wanadio from slotting home the rebound.

Rowe saw one effort spin the wrong side of the post before curling a left-footed effort just past the upright.

Fylde were having to cope with building pressure from the hosts and were defending stubbornlyas Grand’s last ditch interception denying Dennis’ cross finding Wanadio in the centre.

Lynch also stood firm and was well positioned to claim Dennis’ whipped free-kick with five minutes to play.

Substitute Luke Burke had a chance to wrap up the points when Matty Blinkhorn’s blocked shot came out to him on the six-yard line; however the full-back’s attempt was deflected over the bar.