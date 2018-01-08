Muldoon aims to keep up red-hot form for Fylde

Goal machine Jack Muldoon is delighted with his purple patch for AFC Fylde and hopes it continues against Chester at Mill Farm on Tuesday.

READ MORE Challinor: AFC Fylde battled for Bromley victory



Muldoon, signed in the summer from National League champions Lincoln City, has found the net in his last three outings, including two crucial winning strikes in the capital.

The forward came off the bench to seal victory at Maidenhead United before crashing home a sublime goal in the sensational 5-2 win against Tranmere Rovers on New Year’s Day.

Muldoon topped off a fantastic seven days with another decisive strike in the 1-0 victory over high-flying Bromley.

Three wins on the spin has seen Dave Challinor’s side shoot up into the top half of the National League table and Muldoon isn’t ruling out challenging for a play-off position.

“I wanted to get as many goals as possible this season so it’s been a good spell for me,” said Muldoon, who now has seven goals to his name.

“We started well on a tough 3G pitch and I was delighted to get another goal so hopefully I can keep it going.

“I could definitely could have scored at least one more at Bromley, but we only needed one in the end so I’m happy with that.

“I think Saturday showed how good we are off the ball as well as in possession.

“The defensive side of our game was very good, as was the team spirit and desire to hold on to the points when we were under a lot of pressure.

“The gaffer has set us a points target for January and we are aiming towards that.

“If we can achieve that then it will give us a real chance of pushing towards those play-off places.”

The Coasters face an unprecedented four home league games in a row over the next fortnight, starting tonight against Chester and Muldoon is keen to maintain his side’s excellent run.

Muldoon added: “We are looking good at the moment but we have to keep up that level of performance.

“We face two of the teams in the bottom four over the next few days and no disrespect to them, but we don’t want to be dragged down to their level.

“Don’t get me wrong, they will still pose a threat and we can’t afford to get complacent, but these are the games that we have to be winning.

“We want to build on the last three results and we now have the perfect opportunity to do so.”

Victory for Fylde in one of Tuesday's four National League games could lift the Coasters into the top 10.

This season’s matches away to Chester have both proved close encounters, with a 1-1 draw in the league followed by last month’s FA Trophy tie, which Fylde lost on penalties.