Nick Haughton: FA Trophy run can boost AFC Fylde in title quest

Nick Haughton has no doubt AFC Fylde can win the Vanarama National League title and believes that keeping their FA Trophy run alive can help them in that goal .

Priceless victories over promotion rivals Wrexham and Solihull Moors have left fourth-placed Fylde four points behind leaders Leyton Orient, but this weekend brings a break from league action as the Coasters head to Northern Premier League club Ramsbottom United in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

And attacker Haughton sees the third-round contest as an opportunity to build their momentum even more, with a quarter-final spot at stake.

He said: “I’ve not played at Wembley and can’t really remember getting anywhere near the quarters. Obviously this is a great chance to play at Wembley but that starts with having to beat Ramsbottom first.

“It could be a great confidence-booster going into the league, knowing we could be playing at Wembley.”

Fylde return to league action at Maidstone on Saturday week and Haughton added: “I think the next three league games are really important off the back of our last two results.

“I think we’ve got a right chance and our team’s good enough to be right up there, so I don’t see why we can’t be aiming for the top.

“We had a great week, beating Wrexham at home and then going to Solihull, which is one of the toughest places to go this year.”

That 2-1 win at Solihull was achieved courtesy of a Danny Rowe brace which took the league’s top scorer to 21 for the campaign.

And Haughton said of his fellow forward: “Danny can hit it left or right foot, and crucially when he does it usually ends up on target or in the back of the net.

“You can always rely on him and it’s good to be playing alongside a great player.”