We didn't deserve to win admits Fylde boss Challinor

Dave Challinor admits his AFC Fylde side didn’t do enough to claim the three points in their 0-0 draw at Eastleigh on Saturday.

In a match-up where chances were few and far between, the Coasters were in control for large swathes of the game but struggled to break down a resolute Eastleigh defence.

Challinor’s men were left to settle for a draw that extends their unbeaten away record to five games and leaves them in seventh place in the National League table, having suffered their first defeat of the season at home Salford City last week.

Challinor said: “We started the game brightly and had some good chances.

“Jim Kellermann had a great chance in the first half. If he puts it either side of the keeper it’s 1-0 but it goes straight down the middle.

“Joe Cardle also put some great balls into the six-yard box which should have been put away by our attackers, but it wasn’t to be. Ultimately the game then fizzled out into a rather disappointing 0-0 draw.

“We could have won the game but did we do enough? No, I don’t think we did but that wasn’t through the want of trying.

“Like a few games this season we just needed that break in the final third but we couldn’t quite find it.”

Fylde, who are back in action at home to struggling Aldershot on Saturday, have failed to find the net in four of their previous five games.

The Coasters finished as the league’s top scorers last season and aren’t used to having troubles in front of goal but Challinor is confident it won’t last long.

“We are actively looking at ways we can improve our attack,” he added.

“I don’t think there are huge things wrong. We have set high standards and we’re disappointed with the result.

“Despite this we are still in a really good position in the league and more importantly we’ve only lost one game in 10.

“If we can continue that form, we’ll be in a really good position come the end of the season.

“Disappointing draws away from home ultimately become good points if you can follow them up with a home win and that will be the case this Saturday if we can get a good result against Aldershot.

“Draws can be anything. Getting a point at Sutton United was a good point, whereas Saturday felt a bit like a disappointing draw.

“We need a break in that final third and just need to be a little bit better.

“If we go 1-0 up, teams have to be more open against us as they chase the game, which in turn would suit us.”