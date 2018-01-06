Wigan defender Stubbs shores up Coasters’ backline

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor has bolstered his defensive ranks with the signing of Wigan Athletic youngster Sam Stubbs on a one-month loan.

The 19-year-old centre-half signed professional terms with the Latics ahead of the 2017-18 season, having been with the club since the age of 14.

Initially with Everton at a young age, Stubbs has featured for the Wigan first team this season, making his debut in a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Blackpool in August.

The physical defender joined Crewe Alexandra later that month, making eight appearances for the League Two side.

The Coasters, currently in their highest league position since August, could jump up into 11th place if results go their way this weekend.

Challinor will have to make changes this afternoon, with Stubbs and fellow new boy Callum Chettle available for the trip to Bromley.

George Edmundson’s loan deal has expired and the defender has returned to his parent club Oldham Athletic; however discussions on extending the loan are ongoing.

Midfielder Sam Finley will serve the second game of two-match suspension, picked up against Maidenhead United.

Attacking midfielders Henry Jones and James Hardy are both two to three weeks away from a return to first team action.