Zaine in pain over Fylde's dropped points

AFC Fylde full-back Zaine Francis-Angol admits Tuesday’s 1-1 home draw against Chester felt like a defeat.

The Coasters led through Danny Rowe’s 14th league goal of the season and looked all set to record a fourth consecutive victory.

However, a defensive mix- up 20 minutes from time allowed Chester frontman Harry White to steal in and score to halt Fylde’s winning run.

Recent results have propelled Dave Challinor’s side into the top half of the table and the National League new boys are now in with a realistic chance of challenging for a play-off place.

Francis-Angol, who netted his first goal of the season in the 5-2 annihilation of Tranmere Rovers on New Year’s Day, echoed the sentiments of manager Dave Challinor after a frustrating evening against relegation-threatened Chester at Mill Farm.

“Of course we are disappointed,” said the defender afterwards. “It almost feels like a loss because we wanted to continue the great run we were on.

“We had built up some real momentum over the last three games, so to drop points in the way we did was a tough to take.

“It wasn’t that we expected to beat Chester but it was certainly an opportunty to carry on our form.

“I thought we were dominating possession but we weren’t clinical enough.

“We can’t just blame one mistake – we just weren’t good enough on the whole.”

Despite the midweek blip, the former Motherwell left-back is enjoying his debut campaign in the fifth tier of English football and believes the Coasters are finding their feet.

“I personally started off the season quite slowly but I’m getting into my stride now,” added the 23-year-old Londoner, who quickly established himself as a regular in Challinor’s first-choice 11.

“The team is really starting to gel now and overall we are very happy with how the season is going.”

The Coasters face the second of four consecutive home league games this month when another struggling side, Guiseley, come to town on Saturday and Francis-Angol is confident of a positive result.

“Guiseley are a direct team and it will be a battle. I’m sure we will have to defend well at times,” he said. “However, our game at Bromley last week was a battle too and we came out on top there, so I have absolute confidence in the lads.”