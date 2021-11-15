AFC Fylde's draw with Brackley Town entertained manager Jim Bentley

The Coasters looked set to claim three points in their National League North top-of-the-table encounter against Brackley Town when they led 3-2 in stoppage time.

However, Tre Mitford salvaged a point for the visitors to Mill Farm as the match ended 3-3 in front of a crowd of 1,466.

Five of the six goals came during the second half as Nick Haughton (2) and Emeka Obi helped Fylde overturn a half-time deficit to lead 2-1 and then 3-2.

Emeka Obi celebrates scoring for AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

Speaking to the club website afterwards, Bentley said: “It was a bit mad wasn’t it?

“I don’t usually say this because when you’re in the thick of it on the touchline, it can get quite stressful, but I thought it was a fantastic game of football.

“You can see why both the teams are at the top of the table and doing well.

“Obviously, we had a lot of the ball but they are a threat, they have good players and they have the best defensive record in the league – and we put three past them.

“Going the other way, they are efficient; they find a way of scoring goals and that’s what they have done.

“There was good play, there were mistakes made but it was two competitive sides who had a right good go at each other and I thought it was a fantastic advert for the division.

“Credit to Brackley, it was their third game in a week, and I’m pretty pleased with the way we played – and disappointed with the way it’s ended but we come away with a point.

“At the minute, it’s all a blur because there was so much going on. As a club, we’ve done well with regard to the fans that have come, the noise made and the players have given their all for the shirt, and played their part in a game that will be long remembered.”