AFC Fylde's home friendly with FC Halifax Town is called off
AFC Fylde has announced the postponement of this afternoon’s pre-season friendly against FC Halifax Town.
The two sides had been due to meet at Mill Farm in the Coasters’ last outing before their National League North season starts at Guiseley next Saturday.
However, a club statement issued on Saturday morning said: “Today’s pre-season friendly against FC Halifax Town has been postponed due to a member of the Halifax Town team testing positive for Covid-19.
“For those that have purchased a match ticket, we will be in touch today and in the early stages of next week to discuss transfers/refunds.”
The club has also announced that youngster Rhys Long has joined Litherland REMYCA on an initial month’s loan.
