AFC Fylde's perfect preparation for Bradford (Park Avenue) victory

Alex Whitmore’s double gave the Coasters a 2-0 win at Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday, making it five wins and a draw from their opening six games.

After a goalless first half, Whitmore settled matters with two set piece goals, much to the manager’s pleasure.

“I’m really pleased,” Bentley said afterwards.

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley celebrates their weekend win Picture: Steve McLellan

“We’ve worked hard this week, obviously there’s a couple of injuries and a couple of bits and pieces but we’ve got a really close-knit squad who are all chomping at the bit and I’m thankful we’ve got good players to come in.

“We brought Dan Pike in and it was an excellent debut for him.

“We knew it would be a tough game because they (Bradford) aren’t a bad side.

“We’ve done what we needed to do with regard to our preparation; we’ve had a good lead up, a good journey over and, from minute one, we showed what we wanted to do and I think we dominated the ball throughout.

“My only criticism was that little bit of desire or little bit of end product when we got in there to go and get on the end of something – which is the most important thing, putting the ball in the back of the net – there were a couple of opportunities first half where we should be doing better.

“As I say, every time it went forward, we kept getting it. recycling it, dominated possession and worked the opposition.

“We’ve seen so far this season, with a lot of teams we’ve come up against, they can bank up against us, but we’ve got to find a way of winning.

“It might not always be nice – playing through the lines, overloads and combination plays around the edge of the box – but we want to do (that).

“We’ve tried that today, it didn’t come off at times and, as I say, a little bit of end product was missing or that little bit of desire or that little bit of cleverness to go and get a goal that would have settled us down.”